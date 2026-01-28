Grubauer stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Grubauer limited the damage to an Alex Ovechkin power-play goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Grubauer has won just three of his last six games (3-2-1) with 15 goals allowed in that span, which has been enough for him to see a majority of the starts in January. It looked like the Kraken were pivoting to a hot-hand approach in the crease, but Joey Daccord didn't get the net after his win Sunday over the Devils, so Grubauer may still have a slight advantage. For the season, Grubauer has been good with an 11-5-3 record, a 2.34 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Kraken host the Maple Leafs on Thursday.