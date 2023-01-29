Grubauer allowed a goal on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The only goal Grubauer allowed came off a turnover late in the second period. The 31-year-old was otherwise sharp, showing strong control and allowing few rebounds in a good bounce-back win for the Kraken. He ends January having allowed just seven goals over four contests, but he was unlucky to go 2-1-1 for the month. This season, he's at 5-8-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 17 appearances. The Kraken are off until Feb. 7 versus the Islanders, though Grubauer will likely remain in a backup role until Martin Jones' performance slips.