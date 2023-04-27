Grubauer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

The Kraken had decent control of the game for the first two periods, and they held on in the third to get the win. The goals against Grubauer were the product of a turnover and a twice-deflected shot. He's now won three of five games against his former team in the first round, adding a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Grubauer will likely be between the pipes with a chance to send the Kraken to the second round if they can win in Friday's Game 6.