Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Still out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer (lower body) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.
Grubauer will miss a fifth straight game due to the injury. He was on the ice before Monday's morning skate against the Kings, but it's unclear if he accompanied the team on the road. That casts plenty of doubt on his availability for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Avalanche.
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