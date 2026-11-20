Grubauer stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Grubauer had gone four outings without a win, dating back to his last victory over the Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. The German netminder had allowed just one goal in three of his last four games, though this was the first time he did so in a start in that span -- the other two instances were relief outings. Grubauer improved to 6-4-1 with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 13 games. On the basis of his play, he's done enough to be the Kraken's No. 1 goalie, though head coach Lane Lambert's goalie usage remains as unpredictable as ever. The Kraken are set to visit the Sharks on Saturday.