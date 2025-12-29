Grubauer stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Grubauer stood tall to pick up his second straight win. The 34-year-old netminder has carved out a fairly even share of playing time with Joey Daccord in the Kraken crease lately, and if Grubauer can maintain that split, he'll have some appeal in fantasy. He's put together a decent season with a 6-3-1 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 12 appearances so far. Look for Daccord to get the starting nod Monday versus the Canucks, and the goalies are likely to split another back-to-back set later in the week as well.