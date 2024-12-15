Grubauer stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning, who also scored an empty-netter.

Grubauer was spotted a 1-0 lead early, but the Lightning quickly responded. They held a 2-1 lead at the first intermission and ran away with the game in the third period. Grubauer lost for the first time in three starts, but he has allowed 13 goals over his last four outings. The 33-year-old is 3-9-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .879 save percentage over his 12 starts this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Joey Daccord get the nod versus the Senators on Tuesday.