Grubauer made 41 saves during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

Grubauer executed a season-high 41 saves but continues to be scorched by Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored the game-winner with eight minutes remaining in the third period Wednesday. The 31-year-old netminder has dropped five of his past six decisions. Starting for the first time since turning aside 15 of 17 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Dec. 18, Grubauer (3-6-1) has yielded eight goals on 33 career shots by Huberdeau.