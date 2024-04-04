Grubauer gave up five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

The Kraken had trouble generating any kind of offense in the first two periods, though they were able to put up a better effort in the third. It was too late to spare Grubauer from the loss, his first in three outings. He dropped to 12-14-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .895 save percentage after this tough game. The Kraken wrap up their road trip with a favorable matchup in Anaheim on Friday.