Grubauer stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Grubauer wasn't able to build off his win from Thursday. He's allowed either four goals or one tally in each of his last seven outings, which makes for an unpredictable experience with fantasy managers trying to get some value out of the 34-year-old. On the season, he's posted a 6-5-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 14 outings. Despite the ups and downs, he still has more trust from the coaching staff than the struggling Joey Daccord. The Kraken are set to host the Ducks on Monday.