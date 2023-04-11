Grubauer stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer got the nod in all three games versus the Coyotes over the last eight days. He delivered excellent results with three wins, allowing four goals on 73 shots in those outings. For the season, Grubauer improved to 17-13-4 with a 2.93 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 38 appearances. The 31-year-old may get Tuesday's game in Vegas off, but he'll likely close out the regular season at home versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.