Grubauer stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Grubauer had to contend with odd circumstances, as the lights in Climate Pledge Arena had a malfunction that left one corner of the rink darker than the rest. The teams switched sides in each period to attempt to balance things out -- one of the goals against Grubauer came immediately after the switch in the second frame. The 31-year-old has now allowed 12 goals across four contests, going 0-4-0, though he's received a total of three goals in support. While the blame for the Kraken's slow start doesn't exclusively fall on Grubauer, Joey Daccord has also played well and may carve into the German's playing time. The Kraken initiate a four-game road trip Tuesday in Detroit.