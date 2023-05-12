Grubauer stopped just 16 of 20 shots as the Kraken took a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Stars on Thursday.

Grubauer has been solid throughout most of the playoffs, but he's on a bit of a skid now. He's been above a .892 save percentage just once in the last five games, even if he grabbed wins in two of those starts. There isn't a goalie controversy brewing in Seattle, but it is hard to trust him until you see him get back to the impressive form he displayed in the first round.