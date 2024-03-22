Grubauer stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer did all he could to keep the Kraken in it, but Keegan Kolesar tallied late in the third period off a scramble in front of the net. Grubauer is now 0-2-1 with 13 goals allowed over his last four appearances. He's down to 10-12-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 appearances. This has been his best season with the Kraken, but his grasp on the No. 1 job in net isn't very firm. Expect Joey Daccord to get the starting nod Friday in Arizona.