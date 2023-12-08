Grubauer stopped 15 of 17 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The Kraken threw 38 pucks at Akira Schmid in the other net, but they only gave Grubauer one goal of support. This was Grubauer's fourth loss in a row -- he's been responsible for two-thirds of the team's current losing streak. The 32-year-old has yet to give up fewer than two goals in an outing this season, yielding a pair of tallies in four of his 16 appearances. He's also yet to give up more than four goals in any game. Grubauer is at a 3.26 GAA and an .883 save percentage with a 5-9-1 record.