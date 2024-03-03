Grubauer made 22 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

It's the 32-year-old netminder's first loss in six outings since he returned from a lower-body injury just after the All-Star break, but it took a heroic effort from Stuart Skinner in the other crease to keep the Kraken out of the win column. Grubauer appears to be reclaiming the starting job in Seattle from Joey Daccord -- he's started three straight games, and since rejoining the lineup he's posted a 1.56 GAA and .942 save percentage to go along with his 4-1-0 record.