Grubauer stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer didn't get much help from his teammates, as both goals he surrendered were in part due to defensive failures. Since the start of March, Grubauer is 9-3-1 with a 2.43 GAA and an .898 save percentage. His regular-season record is 17-14-4 with a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Kraken remain excellent at suppressing shots, giving up just 27 per game, but they'll need sharper goaltending to avoid an early playoff exit.