Grubauer will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Buffalo, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer was pulled just 3:55 into his last start after he permitted three goals on five shots in a 7-2 loss to Edmonton on Dec. 30. In 13 appearances this season, he has a 3-7-1 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .881 save percentage. Grubauer will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Martin Jones posted a 21-save shutout win over Montreal on Monday. The Sabres rank first in the league with 3.89 goals per game.