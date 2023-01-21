Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game versus Colorado.

Grubauer made 27 saves on 29 shots in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He has a 4-8-1 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 15 appearances. Colorado is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per game.