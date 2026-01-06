Grubauer will be between the road pipes against the Flames on Monday, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Grubauer is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Monday's divisional matchup, a span during which he's posted a phenomenal .970 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA. The Flames have generated 2.66 goals per game this campaign, which ranks 27th in the league. Grubauer is 3-5-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 10 career regular-season appearances against Calgary.