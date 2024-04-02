Grubauer will get the starting nod in San Jose on Monday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Grubauer snapped a four-game losing skid in his last outing, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a win over Anaheim. The 32-year-old went 2-4-1 with an .893 save percentage in eight March appearances. On the year, Grubauer is 11-13-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 30 contests.