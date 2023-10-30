Grubauer will defend the road cage against Tampa Bay on Monday, per Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times.

Grubauer is still looking for his first win of the season after posting an 0-4-0 record and .896 save percentage through his first four appearances. With Grubauer struggling, Joey Daccord has started the last three games but hasn't fared significantly better with a 1-1-1 record and 3.20 GAA. Grubauer is going to need to start putting together some victories if he is going to avoid being demoted to the No. 2 option.