Grubauer will start at home versus the Oilers, per Sound of Hockey.
Grubauer is set to make his fourth straight start as Joey Daccord (upper body) continues to be sidelined. Grubauer will have a tough matchup against the Oilers, who have won four of their last six games while scoring 21 goals in that span.
