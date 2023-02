Grubauer will face the Maple Leafs at home Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Grubauer was tagged with six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to the Bruins. It was the first time he allowed more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 13. In 13 outings between those two contests, he posted a 2.38 GAA. Grubauer is 5-6-1 with an .891 save percentage at home this season.