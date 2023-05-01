Grubauer will get the starting nod in Colorado for Game 7 on Sunday, per the NHL's media site.
Grubauer has started all six games this series against his former team. He's registered a .919 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA during those six appearances. In the three road games so far, Grubauer has stopped a combined 98 of 104 shots while going 2-1.
