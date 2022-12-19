Grubauer will get the starting nod at home against the Jets on Sunday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Grubauer has given up 14 goals on 123 shots during his current four-game losing streak. The 31-year-old has fallen to 2-5-1 with a 3.44 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. He's been even worse at home, registering an .860 save percentage in four outings.