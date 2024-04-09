Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice in Tuesday's practice, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, which will make him the likely starter at home against the Coyotes.

Grubauer was sharp in his last start against the Ducks on Friday, stopping 16 of 17 shots in a 3-1 win. The 32-year-old has been just ok this season, recording an .896 save percentage and a 13-14-2 record in 33 starts. He will have a favorable matchup against the Coyotes who are 8-13-3 on the road.