Grubauer will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Kings, Mike Benton of 93.3 KJR reports.

Grubauer will start in the second half of a back-to-back after joey Daccord struggled versus the Canucks on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Grubauer is 3-3-0 with a 2.82 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six games in April. He'll face a Kings team Wednesday that is likely to rest many key players.