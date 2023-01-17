Grubauer turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Despite the final score, the game was close and Tampa Bay's final two tallies were scored into an empty net. Grubauer had little chance on either puck that beat him -- one came on a point shot tipped home by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and the other after a turnover behind the Seattle net that led to an unassisted goal for Nick Paul. Grubauer has started only two of nine games so far in January and has a shaky 3.37 GAA and .888 save percentage on the season, but he'll earn more consistent work behind Martin Jones if he keeps stringing together performances like this.