Grubauer made 29 saves in Germany's 6-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament Wednesday.

Germany was simply outplayed, falling into a 4-0 hole before finally getting on the board late in the second period, and there wasn't much Grubauer could do to stem the tide. The Kraken netminder will head back to the NHL having gone 2-2 with a .912 save percentage while representing his country.