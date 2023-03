Grubauer (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Dallas, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer left Saturday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton in the second period. Joey Daccord, who was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday, will start Tuesday and Martin Jones will suit up as the backup. Grubauer has a 13-12-4 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 32 appearances.