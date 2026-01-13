Grubauer made 20 saves on 22 shots in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Grubauer is undefeated in regulation since Dec. 22, a span of six games (5-0-1). He has allowed just nine goals in that period, and he's rolling with a tidy 9-3-2 record, 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage. Grubauer is a solid fantasy play who continues to alternate starts with Joey Daccord. His next outing is likely Thursday in Boston.