Grubauer surrendered five goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Grubauer had a 4-2 lead to protect with 8:30 left in regulation, but he couldn't make it stand. Jack Eichel tallied on an odd-man rush in overtime to complete the Kraken's collapse. Grubauer has lost just two over his last eight outings, but this was the first time he'd given up more than three goals in that span. The 32-year-old is at 10-10-2 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Kraken have a more favorable matchup ahead when they host the Capitals on Thursday.