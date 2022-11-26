Grubauer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Grubauer was out for four weeks with a lower-body injury before returning as the backup over the last two games. He made his first start since he was lifted from injured reserve in Friday's contest, helping the Kraken earn their first-ever win over the Golden Knights. In his absence, Martin Jones played well, so Grubauer may have to settle for a timeshare at best for now. Grubauer has allowed 14 goals on 108 shots across his five appearances this season while posting a 1-1-1 record. The Kraken's next game is a favorable road matchup versus the Ducks on Sunday.