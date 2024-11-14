Grubauer (undisclosed) will serve as the backup against Chicago on Thursday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

While Grubauer takes a spot at the end of the bench, it will be Joey Daccord who gets the starting nod at home versus the Hawks. It's been a tough start to the season for the 32-year-old Grubauer, as he is sporting a 1-5-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .877 save percentage. At this point, even with the German netminder healthy, he seems to have fallen behind Daccord as the No. 2 option in Seattle.