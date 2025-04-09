Grubauer is battling an illness and won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus Utah, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Grubauer likely would have been in line to start Tuesday after Joey Daccord played Monday in Los Angeles, but a flu bug has changed the plans. It's unclear if Grubauer will be ready to go Thursday at Vegas. Tuesday's game concludes the last back-to-back set on the Kraken's schedule, so it's possible Grubauer may not get another game this season.