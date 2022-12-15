Grubauer will get the starting nod for Thursday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Martin Jones was initially expected to start the contest, but Grubauer led the Kraken onto the ice Thursday. It's unclear if Jones is dealing with something or if this is a last-minute decision for head coach Dave Hakstol. Either way, Grubauer will have a tough task ahead against the Hurricanes as the Kraken end a four-game road trip.