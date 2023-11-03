Grubauer stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Grubauer opened the season with four straight losses, but he's bounced back with a win in each of his last two starts. The Kraken were able to erase an early deficit and respond quickly to a tying goal in the second period to take control. Grubauer is now at 2-4-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 save percentage through six outings. Joey Daccord was pushing Grubauer for time before, so it's unclear how the workload will be distributed if they're both playing well.