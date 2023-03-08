Grubauer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The Kraken took control with two goals in the first period, and Grubauer's solid play between the pipes meant they never trailed. Trevor Zegras beat Grubauer with a between-the-legs shot early in the second period, but it didn't rattle the Kraken's goalie. The 31-year-old netminder has won four straight outings, and he's up to 12-11-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 28 appearances. He's the hot hand right now, and he'll likely get a chance to continue his streak Thursday versus the Senators.