Grubauer stopped 14 of 16 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Grubauer returned from a two-game absence due to an illness. He wasn't very busy, and the Kraken's offense gave him plenty of support to win in his return to the crease. The 31-year-old netminder is at 14-12-4 with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. The Kraken's road trip concludes Monday in Minnesota.