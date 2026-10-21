Grubauer stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

This could have been a much less dramatic performance -- Grubauer kept the Red Wings off the board for the first two periods. A three-goal collapse in the third sent it to overtime, but Grubauer stopped three of four attempts in the shootout to seal the win. He's allowed nine goals on 86 shots while starting three of the Kraken's last four games (no back-to-backs). Head coach Lane Lambert remains as unpredictable as ever with his goalie usage, so it's unclear if Grubauer will get a chance to build off this win when the Kraken host the Mammoth on Thursday.