Grubauer stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Grubauer's stat line was rather pedestrian, but he made key saves at key times and stopped all three of the Bruins' shootout attempts. He's won his last three decisions, allowing seven goals on 98 shots over his last four appearances. Grubauer is up to 8-9-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 21 outings this season. He's started three of the last six games and appears to be trending toward sharing the crease with Joey Daccord going forward.