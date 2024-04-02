Grubauer stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Grubauer has cashed in on a couple of favorable matchups recently, winning against the Ducks and Sharks in his last two starts. The 32-year-old had lost four of his previous five outings prior to this improved run. He's at 12-13-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 31 contests overall. The Kraken have been alternating starts with their goalies, so that would line up Joey Daccord for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, while Grubauer is tentatively projected to face the Ducks on Friday.