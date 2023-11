Grubauer (undisclosed) has been labeled day-to-day and won't be an option against the Sharks on Wednesday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer has given up two or more goals in all 12 of his appearances this season, registering a 3.35 GAA and .885 save percentage. With the German netminder sidelined, Joey Daccord figures to start against the Sharks on Wednesday while Chris Driedger serves as the No. 2 option.