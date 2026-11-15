Grubauer stopped 22 of 23 shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes in the NHL Global Series.

Most teams ease up after chasing the opposing starter, but Grubauer got pelted after he entered the game. He was mostly up to the challenge, but the Kraken never came close to getting Daccord off the hook. Grubauer is winless in his last four games, allowing 10 goals on 83 shots in that span. He's at a 5-4-1 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 12 outings this season. The Kraken will have a soft landing spot when they get back to North America, resuming their schedule with a home game versus the Canucks on Thursday.