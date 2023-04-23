Grubauer stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Whispers of an upset after the Kraken won Game 1 are quickly fading, as Grubauer has given up eight goals in his last two starts. The 31-year-old couldn't contain the Avalanche's top players in this contest, as Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and Mikko Rantanen had three points. It's unclear if head coach Dave Hakstol will stick with Grubauer or switch to Martin Jones for Monday's Game 4.