Grubauer gave up four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

The Stars were able to control the game more than in Game 1, and Grubauer wasn't able to keep up. It's the second game in a row he's allowed four goals after he had only one such outing in the first round. He'll look to get back on track as the series shifts back to Seattle for Game 3 on Sunday.