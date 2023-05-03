Grubauer stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Grubauer had no answer for Joe Pavelski, who scored all four of the Stars' goals. Luckily for the Kraken, no other Dallas skater was able to beat Grubauer, who has now won four of his last five outings. He's at 5-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .921 save percentage through eight postseason contests, and it's safe to assume he'll get the nod again in Thursday's Game 2.