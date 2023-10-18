Grubauer stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer once again failed to get much help from his teammates, who were limited to one goal once again. He's allowed eight goals over three starts, but he's gone 0-3-0 to start the season. Grubauer still looks like a better version of himself from recent years, but wins will be hard to come by until the Kraken's offense wakes up. They host the Hurricanes on Thursday.