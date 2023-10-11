Grubauer surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer was solid in this outing -- the Kraken's defense was caught out of position on two of the goals, while the third was a misplay by Brandon Tanev that Jonathan Marchessault tipped in. The Kraken have done well at limiting shots, but Grubauer continues to give up too many goals, with Tuesday's Opening Night effort looking very similar to games from his last two seasons. Facing the defending champions was likely a factor Tuesday, and Grubauer may have an easier time if he gets the nod Thursday in Nashville against a much younger Predators team.